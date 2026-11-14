Div Com reviews developmental scenario in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 13: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Vikas Kundal today chaired a comprehensive review meeting here to assess the progress of developmental projects and ground impact of Government schemes in this mountainous District.

The Div Com inquired about the ongoing and completed infrastructure projects and other Government initiatives being implemented in the district.

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The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Krishan Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anil Kumar Thakur; ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Kumar Bhutyal; Chief Planning Officer Manesh Kumar Manhas; ASP Headquarters Mohammad Aslam; DPO Akhtar Hussain Qazi; ACR Ashraf Pervez; ACD Din Mohammad Afaqi; CEO BDA Sanjeev Sharma; SE Jal Shakti; SE PWD (R&B); GM NHIDCL; DFOs; district heads of line departments and representatives from the executing agencies.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner presented a comprehensive overview of the district's developmental profile, ongoing projects, physical and financial achievements and implementation status of the Government schemes through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He highlighted key infrastructure projects, sector-wise progress, achievements and challenges requiring focused intervention.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress of major infrastructure projects, with emphasis on the completion of the Multi-Storey Car Parking Project, which has been flagged as the important public utility project for Doda town. The alignment of NH-244, road upgradation works and progress of ongoing projects along the highway were also discussed.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the General Manager NHIDCL to expedite the execution of ongoing works, remove bottlenecks and ensure timely completion while maintaining prescribed quality standards. The status of ongoing heritage projects was also reviewed.

The review also covered SASCI projects, NABARD-funded works and the road infrastructure projects.

The Divisional Commissioner inquired about the ongoing and completed projects taken up under PMGSY-I and PMGSY-II, road development works being executed by PWD, BRO and PMGSY, besides the macadamisation of roads across the district were discussed.

He stressed the need to accelerate road macadamisation and upgradation works, directing the concerned departments to ensure timely completion of the projects.

Reviewing the Jal Shakti sector, the Divisional Commissioner assessed the physical and financial progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), including progress made in providing Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC), the status of ongoing water supply schemes and implementation challenges. The AMRUT scheme and Irrigation and Flood Control initiatives were also reviewed.

Inquiring about the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), the Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to put in extra efforts to achieve set targets and ensure timely construction and completion of houses for eligible rural beneficiaries.