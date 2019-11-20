Div Com reviews developmental scenario in Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 20: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed developmental scenario and progress on mega developmental projects in this mountainous district at a meeting of divisional & district heads of the key departments.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Dr. Sagar D Doifode gave details of ongoing projects of PHE, PWD, PDD, Health, PMGSY, Forest, Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, besides Capex budget achievements.

The Div Com took stock of condition of roads, water requirement/quality and availability, power requirement and availability in the township and across the district, execution and widening of Pul Doda Beoli road by PWD, status of PMGSY roads, status of CRF roads, Status of languishing projects and timeline for completion, health services including NHM, plantation programme.

He asked the executing departments to complete all the languishing projects in set time frame with special emphasis of quality of work.

Reviewing stock and supply position of food grains, he directed the concerned department to ensure sufficient and timely stocking for the winters.

Taking review of power sector, he asked the PDD to work in coordination with NHPC to fix the faults, if any, on 132 KV and 33 KV lines to maintain uninterrupted power supply to this region during winters.

The meeting also reviewed the skill development initiatives achievements in handicraft and handloom sectors, agriculture and horticulture production.

Direction were passed to these departments to go for new techniques, innovative works and for inclusion of new activities and capacity building of the people to enhance the sources of livelihood generation and to meet the purpose of the respective departments.

While reviewing the sector-wise performance of the line departments, the DDC apprised the Div Com about major ongoing developmental projects of the district including polytechnic college at Beoli, progress on DC office complex, construction of GDC Khilotran, construction of Multipurpose indoor hall at Doda, construction of GMC Doda, teaching hospital etc.

Taking stock of languishing projects, the Div Com directed the Executive Engineers to form a pert chart. He asked the DDC to check the weekly progress on each work.

The Div Com also reviewed the division wise physical progress of PMGSY roads and laid stress on timely completion of the projects. He asked PWD to adopt new technology and innovative concepts for completion of the projects undertaken without harming much to the environment and keeping in view the safety measures for the protection of the people.

Health Department was directed to keep sufficient medicine supply and place ALS/BLS ambulance service at Doda, Thathri and Bhaderwah.

The Div Com also reviewed the progress on newly sanctioned college. He was informed that land for new colleges like women Degree College, GDC Marmat, Bhalla, professional college at Bhella has been identified and is under the process for acquisition.

Earlier, the Div Com interacted with the panchayat representatives led by Chairperson of BDC Assar and listened to their grievances patiently.

The issues raised during the meeting were enrollment of left out beneficiary under Ayushman and PM-KISSAN scheme, start of MGNREGA works etc. The Div Com issued directions to ACD to start the MGNREGA works immediately.

Later Div Com inaugurated a farm machinery centre at Assar established by agriculture department under SMAM.