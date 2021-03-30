LG calls upon young generation to find inner joy, focus on ‘Balanced Life’ through meditation & yoga to meet modern day challenges

Union Education Minister inaugurates “Anandam- The Center for Happiness” at IIM Jammu

“The right way to measure wealth is to measure happiness and not just money”, says the LG

‘Anandam’ aims at holistic well-being of students; all educational institutions in J&K must replicate this model: LG

JAMMU: Union Minister for Education, Sh. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in presence of Lieutenant Governor, Sh. Manoj Sinha, today inaugurated “Anandam- The Center for Happiness” at IIM Jammu through virtual mode.

Union Education Minister, during his address, congratulated IIM Jammu for the new venture and said that incorporating happiness in the academic curriculum of students is a very crucial step towards empowering our nation.

The Center for Happiness aligns with NEP-2020, aiming to achieve holistic well-being for all. This step will take our education system to new heights, similar to the times of ancient Indian universities like Nalanda and Takshashila, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha called upon the young generation to find the inner joy and focus on ‘Balanced Life’ through Meditation and Yoga in order to meet the modern day challenges.

Highlighting the significance of “Anandam- The Center for Happiness”, the Lt Governor observed that the new center emphasizes on holistic well-being of students, just like the Center for Meditation.

Terming Self-revelation as an integral part of Gurukul education tradition, the Lt Governor said that centers like Anandam have worldwide paved the way for education to become a vibrant force and to know oneself. Now, the IIM Management students in Jammu will also be able to experience the same.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for making untiring efforts in bringing a balance in education and professional life, in the routines of students and professionals through Yoga and Fit India Movement. He also thanked Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his immense contribution towards promoting Holistic Living and improving people’s lives.

Speaking on the importance of happiness in a Nation’s development, the Lt Governor made a special mention of Bhutan where the growth is measured as GNH-Gross National Happiness rather than GDP.

“The right way to measure wealth is to measure happiness and not just money”, said the Lt Governor. Staying happy is the best prayer that anyone can offer to God and is the real idea of happiness, he added.

“Anandam” is a pure consciousness that doesn’t aim only for happiness but knowing the truth, doing good, and enjoying the beauty around. “Sarvabhtahiteratāḥ” stands for being always engaged for the well-being of all, the Lt Governor maintained.

Bliss and Absolute Happiness are an important part of our tradition. Vedas and Upanishads emphasize on experience more than interpretation. Maharishi Yajnavalkya has also discussed it very extensively in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad. When we say bliss, in reality, we are talking about Truth and Consciousness. In the Yajurveda and Sarvasara Upanishad, the five layers of our personality are explained in detail.

I hope the texts of these books will be made available to students in simple words in order to make them aware of our rich tradition, added the Lt Governor.

Emphasizing on creating a favourable environment for the students, the Lt Governor observed that through New Educational Policy, the students would be able to choose the education as per their interest which would also improve the students’ efficiency and skills.

The Lt Governor urged the teaching community to address the issue of stress amongst the students. It is the responsibility of teachers to aware the students that the New Education Policy has emphasized on the spirit of skill, and not the marks, he added

The Lt Governor also appealed to students to not let ups and downs in life affect them, and asked them to spend their student life being playful through Yoga and Meditation.

Explaining the benefits of yoga, meditation, and other spiritual practices for students to maximize their overall performance, the Lt Governor observed that Yoga does not only mean physical exercise, it is a science through which one brings the mind from past and future to present.

He suggested the students and professionals to begin their day with five minutes of meditation and 10 minutes of yoga session, which can also become part of the students’ curriculum.

As we are progressing in engineering, management, and science, similarly, if we move forward in the field of self-knowledge, we can become the ‘World Leader’ again, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor further suggested the universities and institutes to invest in Well-Being also and replicate the model of Anandam Center in all educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

If you are a teacher, your teaching method will change and if you are a student, your performance will be excellent. Competition, studies, and examinations will become a celebration rather than stress, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also termed the Module of Mindfulness at Workplace in the Management Development Program as important for developing perfect awareness amongst the students.

Quoting renowned influential thinkers Michael Porter, the Lt Governor said that the ability to change constantly and effectively is made easier by high-level continuity.

Just like the Sun, which has its own solar system and continues to provide us with life, each individual has their own energy system and infinite space both outside and within. The very realization of infinite power within is known as the explosion of the universe. And, this is possible only through meditation. When consciousness comes to its peak, you can become adaptive to the fast-paced changes that are taking place in our lives on a daily basis, added the Lt Governor.

In today’s times, when Higher Educational Institutions are preparing themselves for the post-covid world at both the external and internal levels, the coming up of Anandam center in IIM Jammu is an important step towards a stress-free campus. It would certainly help the students to take the journey of knowing the truth of life and would create a student-friendly environment in management education among other intensive disciplines like Business Policy, Public Sector Policy, Marketing, Brand Positioning, and Strategic Management, he added.

The Lt Governor hoped that the new center would act as a medium for the students to complete their journey from students’ life to working professionals happily, the Lt Governor maintained.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living Foundation also spoke on the occasion and provided his idea of happiness.

D. Milind Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu; Prof. BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, besides faculty members and students of IIM Jammu, attended the inaugural ceremony, in person, and through virtual mode.