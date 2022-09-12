LG attends inaugural session of 1st Ladakh Screenwriters Fair

*Noted Bollywood personalities to train 20 local filmmakers

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 12: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur today virtually attended the inaugural session of the 1st Ladakh Screenwriters Fair 2022 being organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Leh in collaboration with Film Companion, in Leh.

The objective of the five-day event is to provide training to filmmakers from Ladakh and scriptwriters to enable them to improve their screenplay writing and the nuances of filmmaking. Executive Councillor, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel was present in the inaugural session. Noted film critic Anupama Chopra is one of the moderators for the sessions.

Mathur appreciated the efforts of DIPR Leh and Anupama Chopra for building the capacities of filmmakers from Ladakh and stated that their assistance would go a long way in providing guidance to the talented filmmaking fraternity from Ladakh who needs encouragement and capacity-building.

He stated that Ladakh has a lot to offer to filmmakers as story-telling materials such as wildlife and human interest are available in the region. He further stated that the filmmakers from Ladakh are familiar with the nuances of filmmaking as lots of films and documentaries are being shot in the region.

Earlier, Commissioner/ Secretary Information Padma Angmo informed that the local filmmakers had requested to conduct a scriptwriters’ workshop to build their capacities and strengthen the filmmaking industry of Ladakh. She apprised of the aspirations of the local filmmakers to make pan-India films.

Earlier, Joint Director Information Imteeaz Ahmed Kacho welcomed the guests while Assistant Director DIPR Leh Dr Tundup Namgail, gave the vote of thanks.

Around 20 local filmmakers from Leh and Kargil are taking part in the five-day event which comprises sessions by film director Shakun Batra; director, writer and producer Nikhil Advani; filmmaker Satyanshu Singh; screenplay writer Ayesha Devitre; filmmaker Abhay Pannu; filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, cinematographer Avinash Arun; filmmaker Shaunak Sen; director, producer, screenwriter and editor Leena Yadav; producer Tanvi Gandhi; producer Guneet Monga; producer Arjun Mogre; filmmaker Shirley Abraham; filmmaker Amit Madheshiya, Harshil Karia and director Neeraj Ghaywan.