LG attends Divya Adhyatmik Mahotsav at Haridwar

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR/JAMMU, Dec 26: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is restoring the past glory of India and building a prosperous and modern nation.

The Lt Governor was speaking at a function to mark Juna Akhara Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s 25 years as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Harihar Ashram, Haridwar.

Highlighting the contribution of Acharya Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s contribution to the nation, the Lt Governor said, Swami Ji has tirelessly worked for spiritual upliftment of people and to bring peace and prosperity in the society.

“To achieve the vision of developed India, Acharya Shri is working on a mission mode for environment security, social welfare, healthcare, providing amenities in rural areas and playing the role of a catalyst and a facilitator in educating kids from deprived section of society,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the role of Acharya Shri Swami Avdheshanand Giri in fighting against various social evils and practices and involving youth in sustainable development efforts. He also said that spiritual leaders always inspired the younger generation and mobilized their energy for constructive work.

“India, the land of spiritual seekers, great scientists, philosophers and great artists has always shown the path of peace and coexistence to the world. PM Narendra Modi is restoring the past glory and building a prosperous, modern India,” the Lt Governor said.