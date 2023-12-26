Dr Jitendra addresses Lucknow ‘Vishwkarma Sammelan’, lauds blend of ethos, craftsmanship

Excelsior Correspondent

LUCKNOW (U.P.), Dec 26: While addressing the artisans and beneficiaries during ‘Vishwkarma Shram Samman Yojna’ Sammelan here,Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the perfect blend of India’s civilisational ethos and traditional craftsmanship promoted by this unique scheme.

He said the scheme offers the option of earning livelihood while at the same time sustaining India’s age-old tradition in its finest form.

One District One Product and Vishwkarma Shram Samman Yojna (ODOP/VSSY) Closing ceremony was organized by Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design & Research, at Lucknow Campus. In the Closing Program of 10 days training & the certificate was issued to almost 1300 beneficiary artisans.

Union Minister graced the program as a chief guest and while taking a look at the exhibition with Kshipra Shukla & Prajnal Yadav, he encouraged the beneficiary artisans for their Design Led contemporary products.

“Journey Continues” a book on the journey of UPIDR, 2017 onwards, was launched by Hon’ble Dr Jitendra Singh, Kshipra Shukla & Pranjal Yadav.

The Minister addressed the artisans and beneficiaries , he stated that before 2014 , neither any Govt did anything for this community , nor did they bother for their upliftment.

In 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister , since then, he has implemented enormous schemes for the artisanal community which has enhanced the demand of the traditional products and the traditional industry has also taken a boom. Their products have got a global identity as well as a Global Market. PM has always been promoting the Mantra like “Vocal for Local” which is creating a New “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” whose impact will be much more visible in the global arena in the coming years to come.

“When the country will complete 100 years of independence , the reign of the development of the country is going to be in the hands of today’s young generation, who are taking the traditional products to a different level”, the Minister said.

He also congratulated the Chairman UPIDR for organizing such a successful program which is fulfilling the dreams of our visionary PM.

While addressing the beneficiary artisan, Chairman UPIDR said, today’s program is contributing to the development of the country by following the footsteps of “Atamnirbahr Bharat” mantra by our Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, CM Yogi Adityanath has taken all the schemes to the grass root level , which has benefited the common man, which is incredible.

For UPIDR, these artisan are not merely the artisan , but they are the future of the country who are standing by us in the journey of the development of our country.

“We are thankful to Dr. Jitendra Singh, for coming to our institution showing us the guiding path, boosting the morale of the “Artisanal Audience” Kshipra Shukla Said.

While welcoming Dr. Jitendra Singh & Kshipra Shukla, the Director Of UPIDR Pranjal Yadav said that this scheme was launched in 2018-19, through which the artisan are getting the tool kit, 10 days training, along with the stipend and financial support of bank through loans. This has been a game changer as they are coming back to their roots and have started teaching their age old crafts to the next generation. He also appraised about Diploma and Degree courses run by the Institution.

The artisans present at the closing gave their heartiest thanks to the “double engine govt” of Modi and Yogi for introducing such good welfare schemes.