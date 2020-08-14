LG asks VCs to adopt J&K centric changes as per New Education Policy 

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha Friday asked the Vice-Chancellors of the Universities to prepare a roadmap for bringing qualitative improvement in the overall functioning of the Universities and adopt J&K centric changes as per the New Education Policy, besides imparting training to the teachers within the Universities and outside the UT for the transformation of learning system.

The LG was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Universities here at the Raj Bhavan.