Rajnath launches online portal to promote indigenisation in defence production

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday launched an online portal that provides information about defence equipment and items that can be taken up for indigenisation by private sector companies.

Moreover, the Defence Ministry said two memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were signed between Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) in the presence of Singh on Friday, the concluding day of “Atmanirbhar week”.

Similarly, two MoUs were signed between private entities and the DPSUs on Friday. (AGENCIES)