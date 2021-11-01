LG announces winners of ‘Khwahishon Se Khushiyon Tak Season 3’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Ringing in the festive vibes, LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India announced the winners from the first week’s lucky draws of ‘Khwahishon Se Khushiyon Tak Season 3″.

Unlike last year, there is not one but two weekly draws this time to make it more exciting and rewarding for everyone who purchases LG Home Appliances this festive season. Consumers will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw by registering for this contest between 26th September 2021 and 30th November 2021.

In the first weekly lucky draw, two winners, Amit won one LG SBS Refrigerator, worth Rs 1, 25,000. During this 10-week long campaign, consumers stand a chance to win LG products worth Rs 8 crore. Weekly prizes include Frost Free Refrigerators, Top Load Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Water Purifiers, and Microwave Ovens. Additionally, there will be Festive Bumper Lucky Draws on 7 auspicious days where winners can win premium LG products such as Side by Side Refrigerators and Styles in selective regions.

Commenting on the occasion, Surjit Singh Manhas, Branch Manager Jammu, said, “Khwahishon Se Khushiyon Tak Season 3 is our attempt to brighten up their festive season and helps us engage with them. We are confident that our customers will continue to enjoy our products and services as we strive to redefine their homes with LG’s innovative products.”

Amit said, “I am elated to be announced the first winner of Khwahishon Se Khushiyon Tak Season 3. Winning this brand new LG washing machine has just added to our festive cheers. LG Electronics has always been one of the most loved and trusted brands in India, that has not just offered innovative products but excellent customer services as well.”