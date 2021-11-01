BJP Govt insensitive towards farmers’ problems: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 1: Lambasting the Government for not announcing any compensation to the farmers affected with recent heavy rains and hailstorm, former Minister and senior National Conference (NC) leader Ajay Sadhotra today said that BJP Government is insensitive towards the problems of the farmers.

Sadhotra said that due to heavy rains and hail storm on October 23, the paddy and vegetable crop was totally in Jammu region resulting in 100% loss but unfortunately till date no compensation has been given to the farmers by the Government. He said farmers are disappointed and feeling helpless but Government seems to be least bothered.

The former Minister was addressing a public meeting at Smailpur in Marh Assembly Constituency. On the occasion, Rattan Lal Gupta and Brij Mohan Sharma was honoured on their election as president and vice president, respectively of National Conference Jammu Province.

The National Conference leaders urged the Government to rise from deep slumber and give compensation to the farmers. They also demanded the Government to take care of the farmers who have taken agriculture land on rent/contract and the labourers by giving 100% crop loss compensation.

They alleged that BJP Government has failed to provide and make available DAP fertilizer to the farmers and they are forced to buy the same on exuberant rates from the market. In the absence of DAP, sowing of next crop is very difficult and delay in sowing can lead to reduction in production. They said this attitude of the Government shall force the farmers to come on roads and National Conference shall always support the farmers in their struggle for their genuine rights.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Brij Mohan Sharma, Sub Gasita Ram, Choudhary Dewan Singh, Randir Singh Chib, Rakesh Sharma Pehlwan, Ch Keemat Lal, Charan Dass Bhagat, Ram Lal Lakotra, Capt Kamal Nath, Bali Ram and Ravi Sharma.