Leveraging tourism for nation building and diplomacy

Dr Bharti Gupta

The recent Maldives-Lakshadweep controversy has led to a reflection on recognizing the soft power of tourism which has been in tandem being used as a diplomatic tool in the current controversy that erupted in the first week of 2024. PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate several projects. During his visit, PM Modi went snorkeling to explore undersea life. He posted pictures of his undersea exploration and early morning walks on the pristine beaches. In his posts on X (earlier twitter), without mentioning Maldives, he posted “Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep…”

These seemingly innocent tourism destination posts led to a comparison between Lakshadweep and the Maldives, raising concerns among Maldivians about potential impacts on their tourism industry. The row erupted when three leaders of the Maldives namely Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid reacted irresponsibly by posting derogatory comments,possibly fueled by anti-Indian sentiments or fears of Lakshadweep emerging as a competitor in tourism. The irresponsible comments from the Maldivian politicians were unexpected, the Maldives-Lakshadweep row after the PM’s visit escalated to a distasteful extent and was dragged into a spat.

To comprehend this controversy, it is essential to acknowledge PM Modi’s strategic understanding of tourism’s potential, recognizing it as a soft power. This aligns with the concept of soft power introduced by political scientist Joseph Nye, emphasizing a nation’s ability to shape perceptions and influence others through attraction and cultural appeal rather than coercive means.

PM Modi’s initiatives over the years reflect his commitment to leveraging tourism for nation-building and diplomacy. The timeline of key initiatives under PM Modi’s leadership underscores his focus on tourism:

2014

In January 2014, Narender Modi, as C.M of Gujarat unveiled his vision for the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, among various points, the first point was to build a brand India, wherein he said that he would focus on 5Ts – Talent, tradition, tourism, trade and technology.

In his first ever Independence Day address on 15th August 2014 from the rampart of Red Fort, weeks after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister, He said ” we want to promote tourism. Tourism provides employment to the poorest of the poor.”

2015

Swadesh Darshan scheme was launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Government of India under the guiding force of the PM.It envisages theme-based tourist circuits in the country. This scheme is envisioned to synergize with other schemes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill India, Make in India etc. with the idea of positioning the tourism sector as a major engine for job creation, the driving force for economic growth, building synergy with various sectors to enable tourism to realize its potential.

With the mantra of ‘vocal for local’, the Swadesh Darshan has been revamped into Swadesh Darshan 2.0 which seeks toattain “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” by realizing India’s full potential as a tourism destination.

2019

On 15th August 2019, the 73rdIndependence Day, the PM urged people to visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022 to improve India’s tourism sectors. He said India has much to offer and if domestic tourism increases, international footfall too will increase.

2020

DekhoApnaDesh: Dekho Apna Desh was launched by Union Minister for Tourism (IC) Prahlad Singh Patel at Konark, Odisha on 24th January 2020 by releasing the content of the pledge during a function on Mygov platform. This initiative of the Ministry of Tourism is in line with the appeal of the Prime Minister made from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15th August 2019.

2021

The Prime Minister inaugurated various projects in Somnath, Gujarat under PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme at a total cost of over Rs 47 crore.The ‘National Mission PRASHADwas launched in the year 2014-15 with the objective of holistic development of identified pilgrimage destinations.

2023

Wed in India: Modi pitched the concept of “Wed in India” on the lines of “Made in India”. In his monthly “Man Ki Baat” on November 26, 2023, in the 107th episode of “Mann ki Baat” he introduced the concept of “Wed in India”, urging citizens to opt for destination weddings within the country.At the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in December 2023, PM Modi promoted Uttarakhand as an ideal state for destination weddings.

Tourism on Mission Mode: In the Union budget of 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget for 2023-24. She emphasized that the Promotion of tourism will be taken up on a “mission mode” with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programmes, and public-private-partnerships, In her speech, she also emphasized that 50 tourist destinations will be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism.

Budet allocation: The Union Budget for 2023-2024, allotted a massive ?2,400 crore for the tourism sector. According to experts, this has the potential of contributing 9.9% to the country’s GDP by the end of 2030.

Visit India Year: The year 2023 has been celebrated as Visit India Year.

Yuva Tourism Club: Following the directions of the Prime Minister of India, Ministry of Tourism under the India@75 campaign has launched “Yuva Tourism Clubs” which is focused on building young minds. These Clubs, “Of the youth, By the youth, For the Youth” would help in developing tourists from a young age.

Unity Mall: It has been announced that each state will be encouraged to establish a “Unity Mall” in their prominent tourism centers or their capitals. These malls will entirely focus on the sales and promotions of the state’s products or ODOPs (one district, one product), their own GI products, and handicraft products and for providing space for such products of all other states. Presently, this ‘Unity Mall’ or ‘Ekta Mall’ is operational in Gujarat near the Statue of Unity.

Transformation of Border Villages: The Finance Minister announced that the bordering villages of North India will come under the ‘Vibrant Village Program’. In this program, the most important activities will be improving the village’s infrastructure, housing, and connectivity to the rest of the country.

2024

Beach Game Festival: Before this episode of the controversy, Diu, an island located near the coast of Kathiyawad region at Veraval port, hosted the Beach Game Festival for the first time. The government organised Diu Beach Games 2024 from January 4 to 11.

The above references clearly show that PM Modi holds a deep understanding of the potential of tourism. Not only this he recognizes that the soft power embedded in tourism goes beyond even into the realm of diplomacy as he knows well that strategically leveraging tourism as a diplomatic tool can enhance global influence, promote positive international relations, and contribute to a more interconnected and harmonious world. This is evident from the holding of the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 in Kashmir. Through the success of this meeting, India could give first-hand experience of the current change scenario in Kashmir focused on the development and the aspirations of the youth for change, which could help correct the distorted perception so far developed through the false propaganda machinery focused on the separatist’s agenda. The G20 meeting in Kashmir can be stated as a diplomatic win for India through international tourism.

Interestingly, the fallouts of the Maldive-Lakshadweep also tell about the tourism diplomacy prudence of PM Modi. Without any coercion or weapon, he could influence opinions in favor of India. Following the derogatory comments on PM Modi’s posts on X and its subsequent fallouts like the hashtag #BoycottMaldives gained traction on social media as Indian tourists started canceling their scheduled vacations to the island nation, many Indians including celebs called on fellow citizens to explore Lakshadweep,celebrities from the Indian film industry started a “visit Lakshadweep” campaign under the hashtag #ExploreIndianIslands. ExploreIndianIslandsremained the second largest trending hashtag in India on X, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Pitti, announced the suspension of all Maldives flight bookings following the derogatory remarks made by Maldives ministers, and many such reactions came in solidarity with nation pride.

Amid diplomatic tensions, Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Lakshadweep highlights the influential role of tourism’s soft power as a diplomatic tool, showcasing Modi’s adeptness in tourism diplomacy. The on going controversy between Maldives and Lakshadweep stands out as a notable instance of how the strategic use of tourism can mold international perspectives and cultivate diplomatic ties.

(The author is Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Central University of Jammu)