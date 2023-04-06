LeT Terrorist Associate Arrested In J&K’s Bandipora

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: Security forces have arrested a terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Aloosa area of Bandipora, in north Kashmir, a special checkpoint was established near Canal Road Aloosa, by security forces, a police spokesperson said.

During checking, one terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was apprehended, he said.

The spokesperson identified the associate as Jamshed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Aloosa Bandipora.

Incriminating material, ammunition and explosives, including a Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 rounds, were seized from him, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered, he added.