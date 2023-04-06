CS Conducts Extensive Tour Of Srinagar City; Inspects Beautification And Developmental Works Carried Under SCM

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of the Srinagar city to review the preparations and take stock of developmental works for make over of the city being executed by Srinagar Smart City Ltd and R&B Department.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad; Commissioner SMC & CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Amir, Dir Floriculture Kashmir, Chief Engineer R&B, SSP Traffic and officers of line departments.

During his visit to Nishat, Dr Mehta took the stock of upgradation and redevelopment of Nishat Bagh precinct including Road works, Pathways, Plaza, Wooden Deck and Landscaping on EPC Mode.

He also inspected the ongoing work of Lake Front Development along northern Foreshore Road NFR of Dal Lake from Nishat to Naseem Bagh PHC, including Pedestrian, Walkway, Cycle Track and Viewing Decks and other projects.

Besides, he checked the progress of work on redevelopment of footpath on Boulevard Road (RHS) from Dalgate to Nishat and Gupkar Junction & upgradation of Gupkar Road.

While taking the stock of works for development of Cycle lanes, Footpaths, Parking Spaces, CS directed concerned officers of executing agencies to pace up execution of works to complete them by 15th of April without any fail.

While inspected the works being carried out for improvement & upgradation of Moulana Azad Road at Polo View, the Chief Secretary instructed SSCL to make adequate parking space available at MA Road near Polo View and Polo View Market.

On the occasion, he also interacted with the shopkeepers who expressed satisfaction over the face-lift of the market and also took the opportunity to apprise him regarding parking space for customers in its vicinity. The CS assured them that parking shall be taken care of.

While visiting the area, he directed concerned officers for development of Poloview Parks and asked SSCL to use it for cultural activities to increase the footfall there.

Meanwhile, CEO Smart City briefed CS about all the works including utility shifting of electric poles, widening of Footpaths, underground drainage lines, paid parking spaces created for cycling and vehicles besides option of monthly subscriptions provided to Poloview Shopkeepers.

Among other sites which the Chief Secretary visited today included Residency Road where he was briefed about the conversion of overhead electrical network into underground ducts and redevelopment of Residency Road on modern lines.