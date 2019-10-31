Leh: Radha Krishna Mathur administered oath of office by J&K Chief Justice Gitta Mittal at function held at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra on Thursday. By Daily Excelsior - 31/10/2019 Leh: Radha Krishna Mathur administered oath of office by J&K Chief Justice Gitta Mittal at function held at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra on Thursday.
Editorial
Under-utilization of Prime Minister’s Dev Package
Establishing Prosecution Cadre -separate Directorate
Salvaging Dal and Nageen lakes
Hike in ex-gratia relief for PDD employees
Illegal constructions in Gulmarg
Trauma centres to be strengthened