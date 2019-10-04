Leaders under house arrest in J&K will be released soon: Madhav

HYDERABAD: Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said leaders who are currently under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir will be released soon and they can resume their “normal” political activity.

Speaking at ‘Jana Jagaran Sabha’ on abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP general secretary said once Governors rule is lifted and legislature takes over, constitutional entities such as Commissions for SC, Women and Minorities will be set up in the region. (AGENCIES)