Cong workers protest against installation of Toll Plaza

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 4: The workers of Congress party led by Babal Gupta its vice president and Ex-Councilor have protested in front of S.D.M. Office, Vijaypur against the installation of Toll Plaza at Sarore in district Samba.

The protestors handed over a memorandum to Governor through S.D.M. Vijaypur. While interacting with the media persons Babal Gupta criticized the Transport Minister of Union Government regarding the issuance of contract of Toll Plaza without adopting the due course of procedure laid down for Toll Plaza. He said that in the year 2013-14, the Toll Plaza was to be installed at Sarore Adda and the then BJP local leaders and workers had opposed the same and now they are mum as the BJP Government is at the Centre and J&K is under Governor’s rule.

A few months ago there was a rumour that Toll Plaza is to be constructed at Thandi Khui NH1 but now the construction work of Toll Plaza is in progress between Patli Morh and Sarore Adda on NH1. He asked from NH1 authority, whether there is provision that Toll Plaza can be installed at any place on NH1.

He said that yet the NH1 is not completed and the NH Authority is not providing services as per norms. He further said that Samba to Jammu is dense traffic area and due to the huge traffic it is also the accidental and jam prone area. The NH1 Authority has not taken the preventive steps regarding this concern as it has not installed the equipments which may help to enforce the traffic rules and the violators be punished. Many accidental prone places are yet without sign/cautions symbols, he added.

He said “We the people of district Samba urged the Union Government as well as Governor to issue the directions to NH1 authorities to install the equipments which automatically deduct the tax at appropriate place as per the norms of Toll Plaza and further urged the Governor there is no need of Toll Plazas at Lakhanpur and Nagrota. It is pertinent to mention here that a Toll Plaza in Kathua district is already in function which is about 50 Km from the proposed place which is glaring injustice with the people of Jammu region. Otherwise the workers of Congress party will be compelled to launch agitation at large and the NH1 Authority as well as Government wiil be responsible of all risk and loss.