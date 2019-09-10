Leaders hail Jaitley for his personal relationship and sportsman spirit

NEW DELHI: Glowing tributes were paid to former Union minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Tuesday with leaders from across the party lines hailing the late leader’s sportsman spirit and friendly approach.

Speaking at a shradhanjali function here, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi said, “It is not only the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who lost their friend in Arun Jaitley, but we in the Opposition or in Trinamool Congress also lost a friend.”

He said politics has become so indifferent that in a crowded roon often one feels lonely “but in Arun Jaitley I always found a friend.”

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said ,”whenever I’ll look at the seat of the Leader of the House, I will feel the presence of Arun Jaitley.”

Among others, D Raja of CPI, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Pinaki Mishra of BJD and Satish Mishra of BSP also paid tribute to the seasoned Parliamentarian.

Mr Raja described Jaitley as a great human being and said the contrary political views between the two never came in the way of their personal bond.

“In multi-party democracy today, we need a leader like Arun Jaitley,” Mr Raja said.

Mr Siva said Late Jaitley’s argument during the debate on impeachment motion against Justice Soumitra Sen was one of the most convincing way of argument put forward by Jaitley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran leader L K Advani, BJP chief Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda were also present to pay tributes to the departed leader.

