Launch of 1st crew dragon spaceship to ISS planned for November 15 – Source

MOSCOW, June 23: The launch of the first Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is planned for November 15, a source in rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

“According to a new plan, the launch of the first Crew Dragon spaceship with crew [to the ISS] is planned for November 15,” the source said.

The crew members are NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.

