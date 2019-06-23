Launch of 1st crew dragon spaceship to ISS planned for November 15 – Source

MOSCOW, June 23: The launch of the first Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) is planned for November 15, a source in rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Sunday.
“According to a new plan, the launch of the first Crew Dragon spaceship with crew [to the ISS] is planned for November 15,” the source said.
The crew members are NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.
