Lata Mangeshkar now on Instagram

NEW DELHI: Legendary singer and Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar on Monday marked her debut on social networking site Instagram.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar said, “Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun.”

She shared a picture of herself holding a book on Instagram. With just one post, her followers on Instagram are 46K.

On September 28, Lata Mangeshkar turned 90. Her sister Meena Mangeshkar Khadikar released her Hindi book, ‘Didi Aur Main’.

“Namaskar. Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi Kitab ‘Didi aur Main’ ki peheli copy bhent ki,” she said in a tweet. (agencies)