The alibi of the intervention of the traffic flow in the ongoing work on the second phase of Lasjan bypass flyover on the outskirts of Srinagar and the resultant slow progress of work as put forth by the executing agency is hardly convincing. The project has already made records of series of delays on account of the erratic funds flow as also because of technical hitches due to which after a decade, its first phase or section was opened last year for traffic movement. Why is not the traffic regulated in such a way that the ongoing work is not affected for which there should be an adequate level of cooperation from the traffic Police to the executing agency so that the speed, rhyme and rhythm of the work picks up and the flyover is thrown open for traffic with an aim to lessen the mess of traffic overflow.

Also due to new alignment of NH-44, certain technical issues were to be handled by the flyover as it was allocated a crucial intersection on the National Highway close to Lasjan which is believed to be beneficial and helpful in more traffic flow. However, the people, drivers, commuters etc feel relief only halfway from the flyover as only its first part is operational and, therefore, are waiting for it full completion. While undoubtedly the personnel engaged are believed to be working hard, yet areas of weaknesses, impediments etc need to be looked into and resolved so that more delays could be averted.