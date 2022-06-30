Amarnath Yatra will be peaceful, successful: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, June 30: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that he has a firm belief that the Amarnath Yatra will be peaceful and successful by the blessings of Shri Amarnath Ji Baba.

The 43 day long Amarnath Yatra began on Thursday after two years of Covid pandemic with the first batche of pilgrims leaving the traditional Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and the shortest route Baltal camp towards the cave shrine for Darshan in the Himalayas.

By the blessings of Baba Amarnath Ji, yatra will be successful and peaceful as well, Lieutenant Governor Sinha told media persons. He said that pilgrims have come from across the country and he has a firm belief that every pilgrim will go back happy after performing Darshan at Amarnath Cave and hoped everyone’s prayers are accepted.

Sinha also said that he prayed for the development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, and the entire country. (Agencies)