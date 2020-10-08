Large number of people join last rites of martyred PSO

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: Large number of people today joined funeral procession of Personnel Security Officer (PSO) constable Mohammad Altaf Hussain who was martyred after killing a militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) outfit while saving a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader yesterday evening in Ganderbal.

Director General of Police (DGP), other senior officers from different security agencies, besides hundreds of police personnel, bade emotional farewell to PSO Hussain when his mortal remain was taken from District Police Lines (DPL), Srinagar, for his Ganderpora, Eidgah, house in the down town, where large number of people, including women, had gathered to pay their last respect.

Women beating their chests were waiting since early in the morning.

Large number of people later joined the Namaz-e-Janaza of Hussain, who is survived by his parents, wife and son.

Hussain was working as PSO of BJP district vice president Ghulam Qadir Rather who was attacked by militants at Nunar in Ganderbal last night. However, Hussain was injured critically before he retaliated and killed a militant Shabir, who was a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Reyaz Naikoo before joining TRF.

Hussain later succumbed in the hospital. However BJP leader was saved by timely action by Hussain.