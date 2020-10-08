Govt fails to provide succor to ailing businesses: Sagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 7: National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar today said that every single sector of economy was bleeding and Government on its part has failed to provide succor to the ailing businesses.

Sagar was addressing a meet of party’s zonal and district presidents at party headquarters Nawa- e- Subha, Srinagar. He said the administration has been serving mere catch-words to people as recompense and that no substantial revival plan was envisaged by the incumbent regime to help the people tide over the economic crisis induced by successive clamp-down and lock-down since August 5, 2019.

The situation of people associated with handicraft sector, horticulture, small and medium scale industries, he said was deteriorating with each passing in the absence of any effective fiscal support from the Government. “The journey to catch up with the pre 2019 situation is a far cry unless people are not empowered politically and the unconstitutional and unilateral decisions of August 5 are not reversed,” he added.

“There can be no trade-off between the political aspirations of the people and development and that no development can take place unless people are not politically empowered and the unilateral, unconstitutional decisions not reversed,” Sagar said.

He said that the efforts underway by the party president towards forging unity amongst political parties for the restoration of J&K’s special status are laudable as Gupkar Declaration affords a non-violent and peaceful path towards securing the interests of the people of J&K.

The participants including additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, North zone president and MP Baramulla Mohammad Akbar Lone, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, South zone president Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, central zone president Ali Mohammad Dar, vice provincial president Muhammad Syed Akhoon, provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir and several others attended the meet.

The participants also highlighted the trepidation of people in their respective areas due to widespread administrative inertia, development deficit and rising unemployment rate. They expressed concern over the uncertainty, chaos and confusion that have beset J&K following the measures which were taken on August 5.