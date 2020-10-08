Cinema halls, bars, parks, coaching centres, swimming pools to open in J&K from Oct 15

Halls allowed gathering of 200, no ceiling in open spaces

No curbs on entry of people, but COVID test mandatory

Mata Vaishno Devi Ji yatra limit raised to 7000

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Union Territory Government today permitted opening of cinema halls, theatres, Multiplexes, swimming pools, bars in restaurants, hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places, coaching centres and business to business (B2B) exhibitions from October 15 and raised number of pilgrims for holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji per day to 7000 but kept schools, colleges, higher educational institutions and Anganwari centres shut till October 31.

It has also permitted gathering in closed spaces up to 50 percent of the hall capacity subject to ceiling of 200 persons. For open spaces, no ceiling has been fixed but the gathering will be allowed keeping in view the size of the ground after October 15.

The new guidelines under Unlock 5.0 were issued this evening by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as Chairperson of State Executive Committee (SEC) and will remain valid till further orders.

As per the guidelines, shops in Malls as well as in the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm as against earlier deadline of 7 pm.

The Government also ordered that there will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air but they will have to undergo COVID-19 Antigen Test through any of prescribed methods as per the J&K Government protocol. The travelers will undergo 14-day home quarantine if they have valid contactable phone and Aarogya Setu App in their mobile telephones. The protocol for management of COVID positive persons will be followed.

Prior to issuance of Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the SEC categorized all districts of Kashmir province and nine districts of Jammu region excepting Kishtwar as Orange Zones. Kishtwar has been designated as Green Zone. However, Lakhanpur Containment Zone in Kathua district and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side will fall in Red Zone category. No district is in Red Zone now in J&K.

The Government has permitted cinemas, theatres, multiplexes to open from October 15 up to 50 percent of their seating capacity strictly as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The coaching centres/institutions will also run classes from October 15 with up to 50 percent capacity of the centres as per the SOP released by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Bars in restaurants/hotels etc, entertain parks and similar places and swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will also reopen from October 15 as per the SOPs of the concerned Ministries. The Business to Business exhibitions can start from October 15 as per the Union Ministry of Commerce SOP.

Noting that social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, the Government ordered that gathering in closed spaces will be permitted to a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity subject to ceiling of 200 persons from October 15.

However, in open spaces, the size of ground and open space will be kept in view with observance of physical distancing, mandatory wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizers.

All these activities have been permitted only outside the Containment Zones.

The Government has raised the limit of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine up to 7000 a day from October 15. However, the Government has entrusted the task of fixing ceiling for pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the CEO of the Shrine Board.

“Pithu, Pony and Palki services will be allowed in a phased manner. The CEO Shrine Board will decide on this in consultation with the Chairperson SEC,’’ the Government order said.

Religious processions and large religious gatherings will remain strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am while persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children with 10 years of age shall stay at home except for health purposes.

While keeping schools, colleges, higher educational institutions including Anganwadi centres shut till October 31, the Government, however, kept the previous guidelines intact including online/distance learning, permission to call 50 percent teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online teaching/tele-counseling and related work and attending schools by students of Class 9-12 on voluntary basis outside Containment Zones.

The Government has ordered that no Deputy Commissioner or any subordinate Magistrate will impose any local lockdown outside notified Containment Zones without prior consultation with the State Executive Committee, which will convey its decision only after consulting the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

