Landslides in Nepal claim seven lives

Kathmandu, June 29 : Seven people were killed on Saturday in two landslides in western Nepal, local officials said.

Five members of one family died after their house was swept away by a landslide in Malika Rural Municipality of Gulmi District.

Devi Ram Aryal, chairman of the municipality, told Xinhua that heavy rain triggered the fatal landslide and all the bodies had been recovered.

In Phedikhola Rural Municipality of Syangja District, a mother and daughter were killed in a landslide, according to Indra Bahadur Rana, spokesperson for the district police.

The fatalities brought the death toll to at least 34 since the monsoon season set in on June 10. (Agencies)