Landslides in Kashmir, KP, GB: MeT

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12: Heavy rain may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Pakistan MeT Department has warned in its forecast till Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday said that monsoon season has not yet subsided and a fresh spell of heavy rain would hit the country in August.

According to the forecast, heavy rain is expected in most parts of Balo?chistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, a Dawn report said.

Heavy rain might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11 to 13, the warning added.

Flash flooding is expected in Qila Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosakhel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Kohat, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Tank and Waziristan.

Hot and humid weather is expected in most Punjab districts. However, rain is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said events like — country receiving above normal rainfall this season — would become a regular feature and Pakistan’s overall infrastructure was not ready for such disasters, which would lead to a severe humanitarian crisis.

(UNI)