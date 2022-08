Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

JAMMU, Aug 11: The Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to mudslide and shooting stones. However, Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said. (Agencies)