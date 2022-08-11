Gold falls Rs 347; silver drops Rs 455

New Delhi, Aug 11: Gold in the national capital on Thursday declined Rs 347 to Rs 52,709 per 10 grams amid decline in international yellow metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 53,056 per 10 grams.

Silver also fell sharply by Rs 455 to Rs 59,103 per kg from Rs 59,558 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,787 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 20.45 per ounce.

Gold prices retreated after soft US inflation data and eased recession worries,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)