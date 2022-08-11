Daughters of PMO staff celebrate Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi

New Delhi, August 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls at his residence in the national capital on Thursday.

This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers, etc working at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO shared a video on the occasion in which PM Modi was seen celebrating the festival with the young girls. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with them as they came forward one-by-one to tie Rakhi.

Earlier today, PM Modi extended greetings to the people of the country on this occasion.

“Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan,” PM Modi tweeted.

Interestingly, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh had sent the sacred thread–Rakhi and wished him for the 2024 general election.

Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet PM Modi this time.

“I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design,” she added.

She wrote a letter and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished him for the 2024 election.

“I wrote a letter and prayed for a long and healthy life. Keep doing good work like you are doing,” she said.

PM Modi’s sister, Shaikh sent a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to him last year also.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion.

“Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan,” Shah tweeted.

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers’ wrists and in return brothers shower them with presents. (Agencies)