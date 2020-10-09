Lalu gets bail in a fodder scam case, but to remain in jail

RANCHI : The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case related to Chaibasa treasury.

The case involves fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar, when Lalu Prasad was the chief minister.

The RJD chief, however, will have to remain in jail as he is serving time in another case related to Dumka treasury.

The high court has asked Prasad to submit two personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, and deposit penalty of Rs 2 lakh which was awarded by a special CBI court to secure his bail.

It also sought his medical report and the details of all those he has met during the course of his treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Earlier, he was granted bail in Deoghar treasury case. (agencies)