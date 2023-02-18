Lal Singh to start Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Hiranagar on Feb 20

‘Stop terrorising helpless people in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Former Member Parliament and Chairman of Dogra Swabhiman Sangthan Party (DSSP) Ch Lal Singh would start next phase of his Jan Sampark Abhiyan in Hiranagar Constituency of district Kathua on Feb 20.

Talking to media-persons here today, Ch Lal Singh extended gratitude to the people of Kathua constituency for their whole hearted support for the Jan Sampark Abhiyan Phase 2nd . As it is already in the public domain that DSSP has started with 2nd phase of its Jan Sampark Abhiyaan in which the party activists along with the cooperation of the civil society and other like minded groups , would walk on the roads for three consecutive days in each constituency of Jammu province and now after Kathua, we will have the same in Hiranagar Constituency from February 20 followed by other constituencies of district Kathua.

Lal Singh said DSSP has been on the roads since long and the party is going to intensify its campaign against the present regime due to its anti- farmer, anti- poor, anti- employees and anti- youth policies. The draconian land laws and Government policy of demolition has actually caused a fear psychosis amongst the common masses and DSSP shall fight it out tooth and nail.

He said party will never allow this Government to snatch the shelter and livelihood of the people of Jammu. These people are being projected as encroachers while they are not so. They have been allotted lands. They have got Girdawris and Intekal entered in the Revenue record of their lands. Many have migrated under compulsion due to militancy to other areas. The previous BJP Govt in J&K had started process to regularize several colonies in Jammu but now this is totally anti-move which has been launched just to terrorise poor and helpless J&K people, he added.

Former MP said DSSP is committed for the restoration of the dignity and cultural ethos of Dogras and any attempt to dilute the same shall never be allowed to succeed. “Our party stands for the Jammu to be declared as state with Article 371 as it qualifies all parameters to be an independent state of India. Moreover, if Government of India is serious to find the solution of Jammu and Kashmir, this is the best solution and in the interest of the country,” Ch Lal Singh added.

Lal Singh appealed the PM and Home Minister to personally intervene in the matter of land laws of Jammu and Kashmir to end the sense of insecurity in the general public and also to keep check on arbitrary and autocratic bureaucracy in the country and specially in J&K UT. Ex-MP was accompanied by former MLA, Kanta Andotra and others.