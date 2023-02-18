Apni Party getting more public acceptance: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 18: Apni Party president Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari today said that his party is making inroads in most of J&K constituencies and getting more public acceptance with each passing day.

He was speaking in a meeting which was attended by the party cadre of Srinagar’s Chanapora constituency. The meeting was called to evaluate the performance of the constituency party leaders and workers and gauge the present political scenario in the area.

The leaders and senior workers apprised the Party president of the present political scenario in the constituency, and shared their ideas for enhancing the party presence in the area.

Bukhari said that he was satisfied with the hard work that the party cadre is putting in to strengthen the party further in the constituency. “I am pleased to see that our leaders are doing their best to ensure the strengthening of the party in their constituency. It is not only about the Chanapora constituency, we are gaining public support and acceptance in most of the areas across J&K,” Bukhari said.

He, however, urged the party leaders and workers to remain well-connected with the masses in order to make them aware of the people-friendly agenda of the party.

The prominent constituency leaders who were present in the meeting included Party’s State convener Haji Parvez, vice president of District Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad Rather, Constituency in-charge Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Corporator Mehjoor Nagar Saleem Ahmad, Provincial convener for Youth Wingh Soaib Dar, Youth president Chanapora Constituency Irshad Ahmad, senior leader Towseef Bashir and all Ward presidents from the constituency.