India to be major telecom technology exporter in 3 yrs: Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI, Feb 18:

India has proven its mettle with its indigenous 4G/5G technology stack which is “now ready” and the country is poised to emerge as a major telecom technology exporter to the world in the coming three years, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Economic Times Global Business Summit 2023, Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Railways, categorically said there is no programme for the privatisation of the national transporter.

The 5G services were launched on October 1, 2022, and within a span of 100 days have been rolled out in 200-plus cities. The sheer speed of rollout has been appreciated by industry leaders globally and is being described in many international forums as the “fastest deployment happening anywhere in the world”, he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted the population-scale solutions being tested on India stack, across platforms such as payments, healthcare and identity. Each of these platforms is powerful in itself, but together become a dynamic force that can solve “any major problem in the world”.

The Minister said India is set to emerge as a telecom technology exporter to the world in the next three years.

“Today there are two Indian companies that are exporting to the world…Telecom gear. In the coming three years, we will see India as a major telecom technology exporter in the world,” Vaishnaw said. The Minister talked of the rapid strides taken by India in developing its own 4G and 5G technology stack, a feat that caught the attention of the world.

“The stack is now ready. It was initially tested for 1 million simultaneous calls, then for 5 million, and now it has been tested for 10 million simultaneous calls,” he said terming it a “phenomenal success”. At least 9-10 countries want to try it out, he added. The Minister gave a presentation outlining key initiatives under his three ministries of telecom, IT and Railways. For Railways, the focus is on transforming passenger experience, he said as he presented slides on how railways is redeveloping stations and terminals (New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Jaipur among others) with modern and futuristic design blueprint, and in the process creating new urban spaces while also preserving rich heritage. (PTI)