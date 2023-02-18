J&K on path of unprecedented socio-economic development: Union Minister

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 18: Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras, as part of Central Government’s initiative of public outreach, today held series of meetings with various delegations on the second day of his visit to the district.

Deputations of District Development Council members, Chairman Block Development Council, women Sarpanchs, Industrial Associations of Bari-Brahmana and Samba, Food Processing Industries Associations, C-Dyte Youths and artisans of Handicrafts & Handloom presented a memorandum of demands before the Union Minister.

Union Minister was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Vice Chairman DDC, Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha, SSP Benam Tosh, ADC Rakesh Dubey besides other officers.

Pashupati Kumar, while interacting with the delegations, said that J&K is witnessing unprecedented socio economic development under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. “140 crore population of the country is witnessing equitable growth and development across all sectors, be it education, healthcare facilities, seamless online services, power upgradation, road network, 24*7 piped water supply and others ” added the Union Minister.

Pashpati Kumar Paras also interacted with group of youths under C-DYTE, women Sarpanchs, Industrialists, weavers, artisans and had feedback regarding implementation of various government schemes on ground.

Elaborating on various schemes being launched and implemented by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Pashupati Kumar Paras said that these are a stepping stone towards achieving Prime Minister’s dream of an Atman Nirbhar Bharat besides boosting the concept of ‘Vocal For Local’. He called upon the locals to avail the benefit of schemes like PMKSY, PLISFPI, Mini Food Parks and others which is providing a big boost to growth of food processing sector in the country.

On the occasion, the delegations and others appreciated government’s outreach programme especially for J&K. “The commitment of Central Government towards development of the UT with its numerous innovative steps are yielding tangible results”, they added.