Dr Itoo reviews projects under JJM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Dr GN Itoo held a review meeting of Jammu and Samba districts regarding the Mission, wherein Chief Engineer, Superintendent Engineer and field staff participated, here today.

During the meeting, Dr Itoo said that JJM being a national flagship program needs more dedication and follow-up for the completion of all projects with the involvement of District administrations and PRIs.

He stressed out-come based efforts and ensuring strict completion of work as per timeline. During the meeting, he recommended the monitoring of water quality at the grossroot level by way of capacity building of the local community.