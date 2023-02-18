BJP plunged J&K into ocean of miseries: Dr Mustafa Kamal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Additional General Secretary of J&K National Conference, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal on Saturday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government in the Centre for allegedly plunging people of J&K into an ocean of miseries.

Interacting with the party workers at Sunderbani area of Nowshera Tehsil in Rajouri, Dr Mustafa Kamal lamented that the present Government has “dejectedly failed” to address the political and developmental aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that lack of direction and political will have compounded miseries of people of J&K. He said the BJP Government rather than engaging with aggrieved people with an aim to address their issues has chosen to tread the path of isolation, arrogance and confrontation contradicting the promises made to the people of the J&K.

Dr Kamal asserted that disenchantment among the people has reached an unprecedented level, adding that the sense of anti-incumbency against this present Government has reached to unbearable extent.

He asked the party cadre to remain present among the people and make them aware about the key achievements of the NC regime. He further asked them to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

In his address, Rattan Lal Gupta, the Provincial President of J&K National Conference observed that there is a huge disappointment among the people in view of the ongoing eviction drive. He criticized the administration for continuation of “so-called eviction drive” which according to him has caused fear among the people on the ground.

Gupta said he is anguished over the manner and method used to evict the marginal farmers, small shopkeepers and those living in small houses constructed years back, by the Government.

The Provincial President asked LG Manoj Sinha to come out with a people-friendly policy on the issue to allay the fears of the commoners.

Thakur Yashu Vardhan Singh, Vijay Lochan, Thakur Shamsher Singh, Ashok Sharma, Jasbir Singh among others were present on the occasion.