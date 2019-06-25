Lal Singh demands enquiry into Corporations’ appointments

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan Party chairman and Ex MP, Ch Lal Singh today appealed the Governor to order a probe into alleged illegal appointments in various State-owned Corporations.

“Over the years, scores of persons were appointed illegally in the State-owned corporations, mostly kith and kin of the political persons. The truth must come out and the deserving persons for the job must get the justice,” he said while addressing a series of meetings at Jandrali, Plakh Preya, Plassi and Basohli.

Reiterating that the maximum beneficiaries were political workers who were adjusted in different corporations without considering fallout on the financial health of these corporations, Lal Singh alleged that initially these persons were appointed on the basis of the consolidated salary and later on all of them were adjusted within the same scale.

“That is why the most of the Corporations are in losses and heavily dependent on the Government for paying salaries to these blue eyed persons,” he explained and appealed to the Governor that all the re-employment orders issued by various Government departments should be revoked with immediate effect.

Taking a dig at the statement by Avinash Rai Khanna that “Hurriyat leaders are our own people”, Ch Lal Singh said that the BJP leaders of the State seems to be confused on how to handle the anti-national people. “The Prime Minister of India has conducted a very successful surgical strike at Pakistan but the same surgical strike is needed against the anti-national people also. This is the only solution to deal with them,” he stressed and added that DSSP would l support any such move if the Government of India wants a permanent solution of J&K.