Dir Social Welfare lays foundation stone of drain in Nalthi panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, June 25: Director Social Welfare (DSW), Jammu, Dr Bharat Bhushan today laid foundation stone of a drain in Nalthi panchayat of block Bhaderwah.

The foundation stone of drain was laid in Basti, Ward No 3 of Nalthi Panchayat while a lane constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 5 lakh from main Bhaderwah-Bani Road to Masjid Sharief was also inaugurated by the Director, who was here in connection with a Government programme.

Dr Bhushan also distributed a wheel chair, hearing aids and walking sticks to differently abled and aged residents of the Panchayat.

The Director conducted a whirlwind turns of the Panchayat covering Anganwadi Centre Basti, Middle School Basti, Middle School Nalthi, Health Sub Centre Basti and Health cum Welfare Centre Nalthi and interacted with officials of these institutions, besides residents of adjoining areas.

The officials of the departments of Horticulture, Rural Development, Agriculture, Sericulture, PDD, Revenue, Animal Husbandry, FCS&CA, Forest Soil Conservation, Social Welfare, PHE, Irrigation and PWD FC were present on the occasion. They briefed the residents about the schemes of their departments and how they (people) can get benefit from them.

Earlier, the Director accompanied by Zubair Ahmed, District Social Welfare Officer, Doda, Phulail Singh, BDO Bhaderwah and Dr Imran Showket, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, interacted with Sarpanch of the Panchayat, Mohd Yaseen Wani and panchs.