Ladakh will benefit immensely from UT status: Governor

I’m Buddhist by conviction, says Malik

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: Governor Satya Pal Malik said today that Ladakh’s pristine beauty, traditions, culture, language and heritage will be protected and people will benefit immensely from the Union Territory status, which will open doors for employment and development in the region.

Addressing the gathering in Leh after inauguration of 4-day Ladakh festival, Malik said the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been considerate to aspirations of Ladakh and fulfilled them as promised.

“Everything of Ladakh will be protected-be it their culture, traditions or heritage. The people including local Government officers/officials and students will benefit from the grant of Union Territory status to Ladakh,” he said.

Lauding peaceful nature and simplicity of the people of Ladakh, the Governor said he and Chief Secretary (BVR Subrahmanyam) even after retirement will be permanent ambassadors of the people of the region and will use whatever influence they have to address issues of the people.

He recalled the grant of divisional status to Ladakh and the posts of the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police.

“Then we gave the first-ever University to Ladakh. There was lot of pressure on me for the post of Vice Chancellor of the University. But I made it clear that the VC will be of those who have been given the University,” Malik said referring to the appointment of C Phunsog, former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, as the first Vice Chancellor of Ladakh University.

Noting that this was his fourth visit to Ladakh and that he has also visited Nubra Valley twice in one month, the Governor said 90 percent of the people in Leh are followers of Buddhism and he too is a Buddhist by conviction.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the 4-day Ladakh Festival, 2019 at Leh Polo Ground.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament; Gyal P. Wangyal, Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC, Leh; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Saugat Biswas, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Leh; Sargun Shukla, SSP Leh; C. Phunsog, Vice-Chancellor University of Ladakh, Executive Councillors and Councillors of LAHDC Leh and Kargil were present on the occasion.

At the start of the festival, silence was observed in memory of Dorjey Mutup, former CEC, LAHDC, Leh, who passed away this morning.

Malik complimented the people for getting Union Territory status for Ladakh and observed that its exclusive landscape and people who are deeply rooted in their traditions and culture have always pulled him towards Ladakh.

The Governor welcomed the large number of tourists who were presently in Ladakh and wished them an enjoyable and comfortable stay.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member Parliament, expressed gratitude to the Union Government for granting Union Territory status to Ladakh and to Governor and his administration for their efforts in making it possible.

He said that it was a long pending demand of whole Ladakh and UT status will definitely lead to progress and prosperity of its people.

Gyal P Wangyal thanked the Union Government, the Governor and his administration for granting UT status to Ladakh and spoke about the developmental aspirations of its people. He hoped that tourism, which is the backbone of Ladakh’s economy, will get a big boost through this step of the Government and urged for promoting Ladakh as winter tourism destination.

A cultural programme based mainly on folk dances of Ladakh enthralled the locals and tourists on the occasion.