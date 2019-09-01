Jawan martyred in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 1: An Army jawan was martyred this evening as Pakistan violated ceasefire by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The soldier, manning a forward post, was martyred in the firing from across the border in Shahpur-Kerni area of Poonch sector, sources said.

Further details of the incident were awaited.

The martyr has been identified as Rajinder Kumar.

Earlier, sources said, “At about 1300 hours, Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Poonch sector. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.”

According to sources, the firing from across the border was intense and continued for about two hours.

Pakistan army was reported to have suffered heavy losses in retaliatory firing by the Indian troops.

With today’s killing of an Army jawan, four Indian soldiers have been martyred in Pakistan shelling in Rajouri and Poonch districts in the aftermath of abrogation of special Constitutional provisions of J&K. In Indian retaliation, 14 Pakistan armymen have been killed.