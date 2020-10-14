Ladakh to have Engg College

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 14: Advisor Ladakh, Umang Narula chaired a virtual meeting of officers for starting up of an Engineering College in Kargil district of Ladakh.

Commissioner/ Secretary Higher Education/ Finance Rigzin Sampheal, Secretary Technical Education Ravinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Baseer-ulHaq Chaudhary and Registrar University of Ladakh Imteeaz Kacho attended the meeting.

After setting up of the University of Ladakh in the Union Territory, the Administration of UT Ladakh has initiated the process of setting up of an engineering college in the region, observed Advisor Narula. At the outset, it was briefed that the Engineering College to be located in Kargil has been approved under the Special Development Package. In this regard, UT Administration has requested the Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University to provide support in establishing this engineering college in Kargil. Consequently Prof. S. Muzaffar Ali Andrabi, Dean, School of Engineering, University of Kashmir had visited Kargil recently.

Advisor also gave instructions that Deputy Commissioner Kargil will be designated as the Nodal Officer for setting up of the engineering college. The Commissioner/ Secretary Higher Education shall initiate the preparation of a DPR for this college. He also directed that land should be identified at the earliest by the DC Kargil so that DPR can be prepared timely. He impressed upon to start college as early as possible wherein he suggested starting the courses in the already available buildings of the Degree College Kargil by introducing two courses such as Civil Engineering and Computer Science by augmenting the existing infrastructure.

Advisor Narula further directed that a detailed report has to be prepared regarding the various issues viz courses to be introduced, affiliation of the college, intake capacity, fees, mode of admission, syllabus of the course to be prepared, engagement of faculty etc.

On the suggestion of Comm/ Secy Rigzin Sampheal, it was decided that an expert committee be constituted which will work on every detailed aspect of the college.

Registrar Ladakh University suggested that a conditional affiliation can be granted to set up the college followed up by the formal affiliation in the later stage.