Ladakh to get more than 6th schedule benefits under Modi Govt: Anurag Thakur

LEH: Allaying Ladakhis’ fear of losing jobs and land, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asserted that the Centre would provide more than what was there in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a demand which had gained momentum after the region was declared a separate Union territory last year.

The Minister of State for Finance was in Leh to kick-start the official campaign of the BJP for the upcoming polls to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh – the first democratic exercise in the Union territory. (AGENCIES)