Cabinet approves cyber security pact with Japan

NEW DELHI: The union cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement with Japan that is aimed at enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies, protection of critical infrastructure, cyberspace and to mitigate threats to communication networks, the Government said.

It said India and Japan are committed to an “open, interoperable, free, fair, secure and reliable” cyberspace environment and will work towards promoting the Internet as an engine of innovation and economic growth.

“The union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the field of cybersecurity between India and Japan,” the Government said in a statement. (AGENCIES)