Ladakh to be part of AGMUT, Centre to take call on local Admn Services

New Recruitment Rules, jobs to be announced shortly

*LG for separate DD Kendras, AIR Stns for Leh, Kargil

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 5: The Central Government has decided to make the Union Territory of Ladakh as part of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre but is yet to take call on creation of Ladakh Administrative Services (LAS) on the pattern of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) though the Government will soon come out with Recruitment Rules for the Union Territory to facilitate jobs for the local youth.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur today called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi.

Sources told the Excelsior that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) headed by Dr Jitendra Singh has decided that Ladakh will be part of AGMUT cadre which will help overcome shortage of Civil Services officers in the Union Territory. Presently, majority of IAS officers posted in Ladakh belonged to Jammu and Kashmir cadre which was recently merged into AGMUT. This has resulted into shortage of IAS officers in J&K as well where the officers from various other States have been posted.

With Ladakh becoming part of AGMUT cadre, it will help the DoPT to post Civil Servicers officers of the Cadre to Ladakh, sources said.

In fact, Mathur also requested Dr Jitendra Singh for posting of more AGMUT cadre officers in Ladakh in view of the new Centrally Sponsored projects and schemes having been initiated in the Union Territory. He also sought the help of DoPT in framing rules and regulations for Ladakh.

As far as framing of Recruitment Rules for the Union Territory of Ladakh are concerned, sources said they are in the process of finalization and will be released shortly.

Feroz Khan, Chairman-cum-CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil told the Excelsior that the youth of Ladakh are immensely suffering due to delay in framing of Recruitment Rules.

“Over one and a half year has passed since Ladakh was converted into the Union Territory. However, the Recruitment Rules haven’t been framed yet. The educated unemployed youth are suffering a lot. They even can’t apply for the jobs in Jammu and Kashmir now because of implementation of Domicile Certificate. The Central Government must come out with the Recruitment Rules immediately and announce special recruitment drive for the locals,” Khan said.

However, as far as creation of Ladakh Administrative Services was concerned, a demand raised by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, sources said the Central Government hasn’t given any categoric assurance but will review the demand after taking various aspects into account.

There was a strong demand among the local youth of Ladakh for creation of local Civil Services on the pattern of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services, sources said.

In the latest batch of Civil Services Probationers, one female officer hailing from Ladakh has been allocated AGMUT Cadre and she would most likely be able to serve her home territory. Sources said the DoPT has already made it clear that the Civil Services officers who want to serve in Ladakh along with Jammu and Kashmir are being given posting for three years which could be further extended in view of shortage of officers in both the Union Territories.

Ten other States/UTs, which are already part of AGMUT cadre, include Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Ladakh will be 11th UT to be part of AGMUT cadre.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh also called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi and requested for independent All Indi Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan Kendras in Kargil and Leh districts and deployment of Press Information Bureau (PIB) officials in Ladakh.

Mathur also discussed the need for distribution of set-top boxes in border areas to facilitate better information access in those regions.

“LG RK Mathur called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting in New Delhi. Request for independent AIR & DD Kendras in Kargil & Leh and deployment of PIB officials for UT of Ladakh,” a tweet by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh said.

Sources said the Central Government would soon take a decision on establishment of independent AIR & DD Kendras for Leh and Kargil.

It may be mentioned here that several organizations in the Union Territory of Ladakh have been demanding immediate publication of Recruitment Rules for the Union Territory of Ladakh so that the administration could advertise the vacancies. There was unrest among the educated unemployed youth on the issue.