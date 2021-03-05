BJP to press for early Assembly poll, restoration of Statehood

Office bearers, WC meet begins at Katra today

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Mar 5: Strongly advocating for installing a representative Government in Union Territory of J&K, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands for holding of early Assembly elections in the Union Territory and restoration of Statehood to it.

A resolution to this effect will be tabled in the party’s State Executive Committee meeting which will be held at holy town of Katra on March 7. The Working Committee meeting will follow the office bearers meeting beginning tomorrow evening. The party has forcefully put the demand for holding the Assembly poll in its resolution stressing that after the completion of delimitation process in the UT, the Assembly elections be held as early as possible so that a representative Government is installed.

The BJP maintained that as it has already been promised on the floor of the Parliament that the status of the UT to J&K will be changed to State when the conducive atmosphere prevails, the party through its resolution is going to make an appeal to Government of India for taking the decision of restoring the Statehood to J&K at an earliest subject to existence of the circumstances conducive for the same.

The party also exuded confidence that it will form the next Government in the J&K in view of the public support to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The resolution while fully endorsing the reorganization of the J&K State the decision regarding which was taken on August 5, 2019 and constitution of Delimitation Commission said in view of the emerging scenario there was a need for delimitation for the new constituencies in the Legislative Assembly of J&K UT the process of which is going on.

It further opined that after the process is over the Union Government will take steps for holding elections in the UT as early as possible.

Besides, the BJP J&K Working Committee members and office bearers, the two day meet will be attended by party national general secretary and in charge J&K and Ladakh UTs, Tarun Chug and party co in charge J&K, Ashish Sood. All these leaders will reach here tomorrow and straightway leave for Katra to attend the two days meet.

The party resolution highly acclaimed the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi especially, the management of Government in fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. It said “Because of the effective leadership of Modi India got new opportunities to grow fast and emerge as world leader and new hub of industrial growth and world supporter”.

During the Working Committee meeting, the issues which are confronted to the nation as well as J&K will also be discussed at length.

Through its resolution the party will compliment the people for reposing their faith and confidence in BJP in recently concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections. It, while highlighting the performance of the party in these elections, said that BJP did extremely well and gave all credit to the Modi Government for granting reservation to the Schedule Tribe community and termed it a great decision with the result new leadership in the community has emerged.

Through the resolution, BJP also commended the role of security forces in teaching a lesson to China and Pakistan. It said it was due to the able leadership of PM, Narendra Modi that Pakistan was forced to ceasefire and China to retreat from places of intrusion in Ladakh.

The resolution gave all credit to Narendra Modi Government for its efforts in improving tourism in J&K which was very important for consolidation of financial position of J&K. The infrastructural improvement will lead to more tourist flow in Valley and more pilgrimage tourists to Jammu. It said the efforts to make Jammu also as a house for tourist activity will go a long way in structuring the financial health of the UT.

BJP, while endorsing the farm laws enacted by Modi Government took the opposition parties to task for misleading the people in this regard. The efforts will lead to doubling the farmers income and they will be free to sell their produce where they want. The resolution however took some political parties and groups to task who are threatened by the new system so they are unnecessarily agitating against the farm laws without understanding their real characteristics.

It also highly appreciated the role of lakhs of party activists in serving the mankind during the lockdown period by distributing all necessities of life, masks sanitizers etc. Commending the Modi Government for introducing long pending labour laws, it said this was the need of the hour. BJP extolled the new education policy of Union Government which emphasis on uniform school education for all and termed the recent Union budget as comprehensive and all inclusive.

The party gave all credit to Modi Government for sanctioning the mega hydel projects for J&K saying that the potential which was not achieved in 70 years will be now doubled in next four years.

The BJP also applauded the Modi Government for sanctioning 50 MBBS seats for AIIMS, Vijaypur for the session 2020-21 and starting of new medical colleges from this year in the UT.

The other issues on which the resolution was all praise for Union Government included granting of huge benefits to Schedule Tribe community including of political reservations.