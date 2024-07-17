Ladakh Sanctions Promotion Committee For Public Works Department

By
Daily Excelsior
-

LEH, July 17: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has sanctioned the formation of a UT/Divisional Level Promotion Committee for the Public Works (Mechanical Engineering) Department.
This committee will consider promotion cases of eligible candidates under UT/Divisional Cadre posts in accordance with the Union Territory of Ladakh Public Works (Mechanical Engineering) Department (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2024.

