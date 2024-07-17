Sr PO Tahir Aziz Badhana Deployed to Ladakh, Shahid Mustafa Malik Repatriated

LEH, July 17: In a significant administrative move, Tahir Aziz Badhana, Senior Prosecuting Officer of the Home Department, has been deployed to the UT of Ladakh, joining the administration on July 11, 2024. His services are now placed at the disposal of the Home Department, Ladakh, for further posting.

Consequently, Shahid Mustafa Malik, Senior Prosecuting Officer, will be relieved from his duties in Ladakh and repatriated to the General Administration Department of Jammu & Kashmir, following approval from the competent authority.

