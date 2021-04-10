Ladakh remain cut off from Kashmir, 4 sorties to operate between Kargil & J&K

SRINAGAR: As the national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir remained shut due to accumulation of snow and avalanches since January 1, the authorities have decided to operate four sorties of AN32 to airlift passengers between Kargil, Srinagar and Jammu on Saturday.

Officials said that intermittent snowfall coupled with avalanches has delayed reopening of the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh national highway which was closed from January Ist, 2021.

However, the road was briefly opened for few hours before fresh snowfall forced closure of the road again in the first week of March. Recently a driver of Beacon project was killed after a snow avalanche hit his snow clearance machine at Zojila pass.

Despite facing weather woes and threat of avalanches, Beacon project personnel are clearing the snow on the road, particularly between Sonamarg-Zojila-Zero point and Meenmarg.

Work on tunnel at Zojila has already started to make the Srinagar-Leh highway all weather road.

Officials said all air sorties of Kargil courier were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather en route.

However, on Saturday two each sorties of AN32 will operate today subject to weather conditions between Kargil-Srinagar and Kargil-Jammu.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Leh, Kargil to Jammu, Srinagar and Chandigarh this winter since the closure of the highway. (AGENCY)