Ladakh records 66 new coronavirus cases

LEH: The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 66 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 5,304, according to an official bulletin on Thursday.

Fifty-six patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours — 36 patients in Leh and 20 in Kargil — the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin released by the directorate of health services, the number of active cases in the region stood at 979 on Thursday — 771 in Leh district and 208 in Kargil district.

Ladakh had recorded a total of 64 COVID-19-related deaths, while 4,205 patients have recovered from the disease till date. (AGENCIES)