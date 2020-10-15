India has not sent any message to Pak expressing desire for talks: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rubbished the claim by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on national security that New Delhi has sent a message to Islamabad indicating a desire for talks between the two countries.

“As regards the purported message, let me make it clear that no such message was sent from our side,” Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

He was replying to questions at a media briefing on remarks by Pakistan PM’s advisor on national security Moeed Yusuf during an interview to news website The Wire that India has sent a message to Pakistan with a desire for conversation. (AGENCIES)