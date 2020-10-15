Crime Branch Jammu registers criminal case against accused for forging Revenue documents in a land grabbing case.

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Crime Branch Jammu registered a formal criminal case against accused (1) Gh. Rasool  S/o Ch. Bhura R/o  Channi Rama, Jammu 2. Mst. Rozia Begum W/O Gh. Rasool  R/O Channi Rama, Jammu & concerned revenue officials for commission of offences of  cheating and fraud by  preparing  fake  documents  with forged  signatures by suspects with criminal connivance in 03 Kanals land in Jammu city.

A written complaint was lodged by Jamait Ali S/O Ch. Bhura R/O Channi Rama Jammu against the accused, alleging therein that they are residing at ChanniHimmat, Jammu alongwith  his  other  family members and the accused is the real brother of the  complainant who in order  to usurp the 03 Kanal land  property inChanni  Rama,  Jammu which is un-partitioned  amongst  its  co-sharers, manipulated  the revenue  record  in connivance  with some  Revenue  officials  and prepared  the NakalKhasraGirdhawari, as  the complainant  is the  one of  the co-sharer  of the  said  land property.  It further alleged that accused has prepared a false affidavit by forging the signature of one Sh. Juma S/O Sh. Fagu caste  Gujjar  R/ORama  Channi who is the real  uncle  of  the applicant  herein (applicant  father’s  brother)  in order  to grab the land falling under khasra  No. 331  situated at  village  Channi Rama, Jammu. He further  alleged that  neither  said  Juma  swore  the said  affidavit  nor did he  sign  the  same,  as the  accused  has forged  the signature  of said Juma in the affidavit  which was  prepared by  fraudulent  means. The accused in criminal connivance with his wife also forged the signatures of witnesses vizMohd.  Hussain  andGhulamNabi on the margins of the affidavit.to grab the said piece of land.

On receipt of instant complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu and the allegations were prima facie established as per revenue record of year 1977 & 1990 made available in Crime Branch Jammu against the accused. A criminal case has been registered for in-depth investigation against the accused – 1. Gh. Rasool  S/O Ch. Bhura R/O  Channi Rama, Jammu 2. Mst. Rozia Begum W/O Gh. Rasool  R/O Channi Rama, Jammu & concerned Revenue officials for omissions and commissions under the relevant sections of law.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR