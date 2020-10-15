Crime Branch Jammu registers criminal case against accused for forging Revenue documents in a land grabbing case.

Crime Branch Jammu registered a formal criminal case against accused (1) Gh. Rasool S/o Ch. Bhura R/o Channi Rama, Jammu 2. Mst. Rozia Begum W/O Gh. Rasool R/O Channi Rama, Jammu & concerned revenue officials for commission of offences of cheating and fraud by preparing fake documents with forged signatures by suspects with criminal connivance in 03 Kanals land in Jammu city.

A written complaint was lodged by Jamait Ali S/O Ch. Bhura R/O Channi Rama Jammu against the accused, alleging therein that they are residing at ChanniHimmat, Jammu alongwith his other family members and the accused is the real brother of the complainant who in order to usurp the 03 Kanal land property inChanni Rama, Jammu which is un-partitioned amongst its co-sharers, manipulated the revenue record in connivance with some Revenue officials and prepared the NakalKhasraGirdhawari, as the complainant is the one of the co-sharer of the said land property. It further alleged that accused has prepared a false affidavit by forging the signature of one Sh. Juma S/O Sh. Fagu caste Gujjar R/ORama Channi who is the real uncle of the applicant herein (applicant father’s brother) in order to grab the land falling under khasra No. 331 situated at village Channi Rama, Jammu. He further alleged that neither said Juma swore the said affidavit nor did he sign the same, as the accused has forged the signature of said Juma in the affidavit which was prepared by fraudulent means. The accused in criminal connivance with his wife also forged the signatures of witnesses vizMohd. Hussain andGhulamNabi on the margins of the affidavit.to grab the said piece of land.

On receipt of instant complaint, a preliminary verification was conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu and the allegations were prima facie established as per revenue record of year 1977 & 1990 made available in Crime Branch Jammu against the accused. A criminal case has been registered for in-depth investigation against the accused – 1. Gh. Rasool S/O Ch. Bhura R/O Channi Rama, Jammu 2. Mst. Rozia Begum W/O Gh. Rasool R/O Channi Rama, Jammu & concerned Revenue officials for omissions and commissions under the relevant sections of law.